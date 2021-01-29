FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Makes New Investment in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at about $98,186,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,347.4% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 168,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,604,000 after acquiring an additional 12,136 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,604,000 after acquiring an additional 20,096 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 48.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Dawne S. Hickton sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $255,823.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,039. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $4,273,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,092,978.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,802 shares of company stock worth $7,977,002. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.08.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $104.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $116.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.34.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

