FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Reduces Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 11,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 22,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 172,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 53,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo stock opened at $139.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $192.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.80 and a 200-day moving average of $139.85. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $148.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.89.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

