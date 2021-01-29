FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 600 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co cut its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 51.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,007,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100,259 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 489.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,321,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,835 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 170.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,429,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,828,000 after acquiring an additional 900,140 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 5,590.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 882,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,429,000 after acquiring an additional 866,525 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,094,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,581,000 after acquiring an additional 704,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $157,980.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,329 shares in the company, valued at $5,450,855.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $40,851.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,997.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE opened at $63.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $67.70.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.29.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

