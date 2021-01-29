Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Trading Down 9.7%

Shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) were down 9.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.38 and last traded at $5.70. Approximately 743,483 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 326,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLL shares. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Full House Resorts from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Full House Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 2.07.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.30. Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $41.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Full House Resorts news, VP Elaine Guidroz sold 8,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $31,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Hartmeier bought 20,000 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.71 per share, with a total value of $74,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,675 shares in the company, valued at $80,414.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 51,394 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 745,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 10,972 shares during the period. 41.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Full House Resorts Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLL)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 855 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-room hotel; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

