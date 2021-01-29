Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 22.81% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Full House develops and manages gaming facilities. The Company has a management agreement with the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of Potawatomi Indians for the development and management of a first-class casino/resort with gaming devices in the Battle Creek, Michigan area, which is currently in the pre-development stage. Full House also manages Midway Slots and Simulcast at the Delaware State Fairgrounds in Harrington, Delaware, along with the owner of the adjacent racetrack. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FLL. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Full House Resorts from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum began coverage on Full House Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ FLL traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $5.70. 742,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,725. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.79. The company has a market cap of $154.61 million, a P/E ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Full House Resorts has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $6.60.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $41.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.52 million. Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.98%. Research analysts anticipate that Full House Resorts will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carl G. Braunlich sold 33,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $113,697.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,141.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Elaine Guidroz sold 8,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $31,999.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 745,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,972 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Full House Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Full House Resorts by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 51,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Full House Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.57% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 855 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-room hotel; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

