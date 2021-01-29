FunFair 1-Day Volume Tops $3.58 Million (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded up 25.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One FunFair token can now be bought for about $0.0214 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FunFair has traded 46.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. FunFair has a market cap of $140.28 million and $3.58 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FunFair alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00067907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $295.63 or 0.00895568 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006081 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00049329 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,384.77 or 0.04194897 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00014831 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017926 BTC.

About FunFair

FunFair (CRYPTO:FUN) is a token. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FunFair is funfair.io.

FunFair Token Trading

FunFair can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

