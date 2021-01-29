FUZE Token (FUZE) Price Reaches $48.58 on Top Exchanges

FUZE Token (CURRENCY:FUZE) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. FUZE Token has a market cap of $37,323.53 and $21,461.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUZE Token token can currently be purchased for $48.58 or 0.00147088 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, FUZE Token has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00049682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00127496 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00272271 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00068426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00067603 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00038168 BTC.

About FUZE Token

FUZE Token’s total supply is 768 tokens. FUZE Token’s official website is fuzetoken.net. FUZE Token’s official message board is medium.com/@fuzetoken.

Buying and Selling FUZE Token

FUZE Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUZE Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUZE Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUZE Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

