FuzeX Price Tops $0.0001 (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. In the last week, FuzeX has traded down 56.2% against the US dollar. One FuzeX token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FuzeX has a market capitalization of $58,318.92 and approximately $466.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FuzeX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00062828 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.20 or 0.00760279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005678 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00043818 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,412.49 or 0.03778582 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00017611 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00013258 BTC.

FuzeX Profile

FuzeX (FXT) is a token. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co.

Buying and Selling FuzeX

FuzeX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FuzeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FuzeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.