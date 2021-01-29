FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Issued By Boenning Scattergood

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Argo Group International in a report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Argo Group International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.37. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $489.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.10 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ARGO. Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Argo Group International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Compass Point raised their target price on Argo Group International from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Argo Group International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

NYSE:ARGO opened at $41.70 on Thursday. Argo Group International has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.98.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Group International during the third quarter worth $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 136.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the third quarter worth $264,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 276.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the second quarter worth $302,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

