FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Vallourec S.A. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:VLOWY)

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Vallourec in a research note issued on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of ($13.69) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($13.77). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vallourec’s FY2021 earnings at ($2.13) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vallourec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Vallourec presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of VLOWY opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.86. The firm has a market cap of $409.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 3.23. Vallourec has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $21.96.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The energy company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter. Vallourec had a negative net margin of 21.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.11%. The business had revenue of $836.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.51 million.

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for energy and industry sectors in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. It offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, specialized tubes, and process tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids and hydrocarbons.

