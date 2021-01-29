FY2020 EPS Estimates for Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Increased by Truist Securiti

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, January 25th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.52) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.53). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Axonics Modulation Technologies’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Get Axonics Modulation Technologies alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.80.

Shares of AXNX opened at $53.43 on Thursday. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $58.77. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.26 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.70.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.28. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 76.62%. The firm had revenue of $35.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.89) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2592.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $923,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 303,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,166,000 after buying an additional 167,370 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 25,877 shares in the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, Director Robert E. Mcnamara sold 9,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $475,125.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $439,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,389,419.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,599 shares of company stock worth $2,605,211 over the last three months. 25.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.