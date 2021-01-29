FY2020 EPS Estimates for BorgWarner Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) – KeyCorp raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of BorgWarner in a research report issued on Sunday, January 24th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.35. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their target price on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $42.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.20. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $46.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,156.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 147.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,661,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $552,856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,500,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $600,482,000 after purchasing an additional 78,015 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,611,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $372,346,000 after purchasing an additional 177,183 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 5.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,570,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $332,021,000 after purchasing an additional 467,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 109.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,645,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,156,000 after purchasing an additional 860,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.