FY2020 EPS Estimates for Castlight Health, Inc. Lowered by Colliers Securities (NYSE:CSLT)

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Castlight Health in a report released on Monday, January 25th. Colliers Securities analyst G. Mannheimer now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.09). Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Castlight Health’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.79%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE:CSLT opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19. Castlight Health has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.15. The company has a market cap of $247.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.88.

In related news, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 331,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 577,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $658,813.98. In the last three months, insiders sold 678,839 shares of company stock worth $821,922. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSLT. Madison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Castlight Health during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Castlight Health during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Castlight Health by 235.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 84,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 59,235 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Castlight Health during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in Castlight Health by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 113,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 17,070 shares in the last quarter. 46.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; and Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience.

