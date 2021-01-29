FY2020 EPS Estimates for ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) Boosted by Raymond James

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) in a report released on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.25 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$92.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$89.37 million.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Cormark upped their target price on ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE:ECN opened at C$7.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33. ECN Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of C$2.67 and a 52-week high of C$7.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -709.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -737.48%.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

