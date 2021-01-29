FY2020 EPS Estimates for Fortis Inc. Lifted by Raymond James (NYSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fortis in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.92. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). Fortis had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FTS. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.56.

Shares of NYSE:FTS opened at $40.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.61. Fortis has a one year low of $28.59 and a one year high of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.379 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Fortis by 5.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Fortis by 8.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Fortis by 6.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortis by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Fortis by 4.5% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.82% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

