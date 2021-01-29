FY2020 EPS Estimates for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Boosted by Analyst

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) – DA Davidson lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NCR in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.70. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NCR from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NCR from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NCR from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NCR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $33.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.84. NCR has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.30.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCR. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,203,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $115,204,000 after purchasing an additional 45,160 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in NCR by 57.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,720,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,375,000 after buying an additional 1,352,741 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 2,203.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,088,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,235,000 after buying an additional 1,997,628 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NCR in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,068,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of NCR by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,317,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,460,000 after buying an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

