FY2020 EPS Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.68. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PXD. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist Financial upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.32.

NYSE PXD opened at $122.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $147.24. The company has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.20 and a 200-day moving average of $102.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $617,050.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,367,285.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $782,399.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,352,363.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,819. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,678,717 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $316,332,000 after acquiring an additional 397,546 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,217,517 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $190,684,000 after acquiring an additional 122,413 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,001,627 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $86,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 956,534 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $82,252,000 after acquiring an additional 127,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 813,509 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $69,953,000 after acquiring an additional 390,471 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

