FY2020 EPS Estimates for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Increased by Analyst

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 28th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now forecasts that the company will earn $1.57 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.53. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for World Wrestling Entertainment’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WWE. Zacks Investment Research raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Benchmark upped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $56.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.80 and a 200-day moving average of $43.79. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1 year low of $29.10 and a 1 year high of $62.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.42.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $1,343,700.00. Company insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWE. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 60,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

