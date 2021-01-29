FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Louisiana-Pacific in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the building manufacturing company will post earnings of $5.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.90.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LPX. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Louisiana-Pacific stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.78. 5,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,948. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $42.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.52 and a 200 day moving average of $33.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.82.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.12 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

In other news, EVP Neil Sherman sold 5,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $195,360.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,491,847.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Paul Ringbloom sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $367,747.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPX. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 320.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 841 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 3,185.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter worth $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

