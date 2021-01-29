FY2021 Earnings Forecast for SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note issued on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SSAB AB (publ)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SSAAY. Danske lowered shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

SSAB AB (publ) stock opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. SSAB AB has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $2.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

