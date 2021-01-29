FY2021 EPS Estimates for Express, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:EXPR)

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Express in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.09) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($4.58). Wedbush also issued estimates for Express’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $322.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.59 million. Express had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 119.08%.

EXPR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Express from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of NYSE EXPR opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $305.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 3.09. Express has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.09.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Express by 76.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 28,847 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Express during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Express during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Express during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Express by 281.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 354,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 261,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of October 31, 2020, it operated 592 stores comprising 378 retail stores and 214 factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store.

