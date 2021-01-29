FY2021 EPS Estimates for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Increased by Analyst

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for NextGen Healthcare in a report released on Thursday, January 28th. Colliers Securities analyst G. Mannheimer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.73. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.15 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NXGN. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.54.

Shares of NXGN stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,037. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.63 and a 200-day moving average of $15.44. NextGen Healthcare has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 141.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,986,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 25,816 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 37,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 17,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 122,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George H. Bristol sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $84,096.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,908.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

