FY2021 EPS Estimates for Starbucks Co. Raised by William Blair (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Starbucks in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the coffee company will post earnings of $2.84 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.71.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SBUX. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $96.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.64. Starbucks has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $107.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.82 billion, a PE ratio of 127.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $372,830.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,791.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $4,476,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 49.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $422,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,046 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 28.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $553,675,000 after buying an additional 1,424,706 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 247.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,228,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $104,876,000 after buying an additional 875,035 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.2% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,543,789,000 after buying an additional 630,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 766.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 700,784 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $60,211,000 after buying an additional 619,881 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

