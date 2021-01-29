FY2021 EPS Estimates for Texas Instruments Incorporated Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Texas Instruments in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $6.51 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.78. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ FY2022 earnings at $6.82 EPS.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TXN. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. 140166 increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Summit Insights raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.70.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $166.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $175.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 77.86%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.