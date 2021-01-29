FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $13.09 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $12.26.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $2.44. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.59.

NYSE:COF opened at $106.84 on Thursday. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.42, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,843,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,088 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,049,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,735,000 after purchasing an additional 859,517 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,731,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,431,000 after purchasing an additional 620,416 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Capital One Financial by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,939,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,380,000 after purchasing an additional 471,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $24,190,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 91,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $7,998,781.05. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 32,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $2,449,036.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,575,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,564,093.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 316,441 shares of company stock worth $27,142,033 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

