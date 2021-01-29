FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) Issued By Cormark (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) (TSE:PBH) – Analysts at Cormark issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.15 for the year.

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) (TSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.06 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$117.00 target price on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$112.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$103.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$117.17.

TSE PBH opened at C$106.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$101.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$98.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.33, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Premium Brands Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of C$62.79 and a 1-year high of C$108.09.

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Goss purchased 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$95.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,670.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 34,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,286,202.85.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

