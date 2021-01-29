FY2023 EPS Estimates for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Reduced by Truist Securiti

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Plug Power in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Richardson now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.04.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PLUG. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.42.

NASDAQ PLUG traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.78. 461,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,548,023. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.82 and a beta of 1.81. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.07 and a 200-day moving average of $22.70.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.76 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

In related news, SVP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 108,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $3,512,155.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,852 shares in the company, valued at $9,526,681.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Silver sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $87,077.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,080.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,063,892 shares of company stock worth $100,900,293. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Plug Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Plug Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Plug Power by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plug Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Plug Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

