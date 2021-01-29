Gama Aviation Plc (GMAA.L) (LON:GMAA) Shares Gap Up to $40.40

Gama Aviation Plc (GMAA.L) (LON:GMAA) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $40.40, but opened at $42.50. Gama Aviation Plc (GMAA.L) shares last traded at $42.50, with a volume of 1,152 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.15. The stock has a market cap of £27.05 million and a P/E ratio of -4.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 39.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 37.35.

Gama Aviation Plc (GMAA.L) Company Profile (LON:GMAA)

Gama Aviation Plc provides business aviation services. It operates through Air Division, Ground Division, and Global Services Division segments. The Air Division segment offers aircraft management, crewing, charter, airworthiness, and engineering oversight to single aircraft operations and fleets; and outsourced services, such as air ambulance and aerial survey services.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Gama Aviation Plc (GMAA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gama Aviation Plc (GMAA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.