Games Workshop Group (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) Trading 0.4% Higher

Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF)’s stock price traded up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $144.63 and last traded at $144.63. 630 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.99.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.14.

Games Workshop Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GMWKF)

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

