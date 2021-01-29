Garrison Point Advisors LLC Has $447,000 Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,265. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.88.

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.57. The company had a trading volume of 189,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,980. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.96. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

