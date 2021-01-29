Garrison Point Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 970,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,894,000 after buying an additional 188,697 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $483,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 606.0% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 773,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,154,000 after purchasing an additional 664,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.39.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded down $2.06 on Friday, reaching $83.79. 57,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,286,612. The company has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $100.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.72.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

