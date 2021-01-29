Garrison Point Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,142,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,869,000 after buying an additional 1,168,839 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,732,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,804,000 after purchasing an additional 86,894 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,366,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,944 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,986,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,379,000 after purchasing an additional 369,740 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,918,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,257,000 after purchasing an additional 230,732 shares during the period.

SCHF traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.78. 164,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,917,689. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.31. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $37.54.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

