Garrison Point Advisors LLC Sells 144 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for about 1.2% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 71.1% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $225.85. 77,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,579,259. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a market cap of $100.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $272.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.61%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMT. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.73.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

