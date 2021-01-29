GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) Receives $4.59 Average Price Target from Brokerages

GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.79.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on GasLog from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of GasLog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Get GasLog alerts:

Shares of GLOG stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.11. 11,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,067,135. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average is $3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $390.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.34. GasLog has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $7.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $156.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.74 million. GasLog had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GasLog will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLOG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GasLog in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of GasLog in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of GasLog by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,556 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GasLog by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in GasLog by 6.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,501 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 28 LNG carriers.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.