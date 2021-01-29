GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) Trading 5.4% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) shares shot up 5.4% on Friday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $4.50 to $5.50. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. GasLog traded as high as $4.36 and last traded at $4.10. 2,117,910 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 2,074,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised GasLog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in GasLog by 61.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,711 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 143,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GasLog by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,917 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 70,183 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in GasLog by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 135,119 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 19,685 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in GasLog by 22.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GasLog in the second quarter worth about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $389.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.28.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). GasLog had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $156.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.74 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GasLog Ltd. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About GasLog (NYSE:GLOG)

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 28 LNG carriers.

