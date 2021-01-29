GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) to Issue $0.01 Dividend

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th.

GasLog Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 59.3% over the last three years.

NYSE:GLOP opened at $3.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $168.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.44. GasLog Partners has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $11.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 23.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $72.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.16 million. Equities analysts forecast that GasLog Partners will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

GLOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley cut their price target on GasLog Partners from $4.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on GasLog Partners from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.67.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of August 5, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

