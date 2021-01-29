GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $3.25 to $4.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of GasLog Partners from $4.50 to $3.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, GasLog Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.67.

Get GasLog Partners alerts:

NYSE GLOP opened at $3.41 on Friday. GasLog Partners has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.44.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $72.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.16 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that GasLog Partners will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is presently 2.20%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in GasLog Partners by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 844,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 139,200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in GasLog Partners by 1,334.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,349 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 13,349 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GasLog Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in GasLog Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in GasLog Partners by 199.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,404 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 28,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of August 5, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.