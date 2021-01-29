GDS Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,037 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,142% compared to the average daily volume of 164 put options.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GDS shares. HSBC raised GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on GDS in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on GDS from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on GDS from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.24.

NASDAQ:GDS opened at $103.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.94 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. GDS has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $115.64.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.31). GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $224.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GDS will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDS. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in GDS during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in GDS during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in GDS by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in GDS during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in GDS by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

