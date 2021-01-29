Geiger Counter Limited (GCL.L) (LON:GCL) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Shares of Geiger Counter Limited (GCL.L) (LON:GCL) traded down 8.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 24.50 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 24.80 ($0.32). 365,737 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 278,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.10 ($0.35).

The stock has a market cap of £22.47 million and a PE ratio of -2.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 27.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 20.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.39.

Geiger Counter Limited (GCL.L) Company Profile (LON:GCL)

Geiger Counter Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is co-managed by CQS Cayman Limited Partnership and CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of company primarily engaged in exploration, development and production of energy and related service companies.

