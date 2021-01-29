General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11.5% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 8,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 26,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,800.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GD shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.53.

NYSE GD opened at $150.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.68. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $190.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. General Dynamics’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

