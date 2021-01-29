General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 1,877.6% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in General Electric by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 4,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.81. 2,366,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,579,195. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The firm has a market cap of $94.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Argus upped their target price on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

