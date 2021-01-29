General Electric (NYSE:GE) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.15-0.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.38. General Electric also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.15-0.25 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upped their target price on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays upped their target price on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. General Electric has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.19.

Shares of GE opened at $11.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $97.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average of $8.32. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

