GenSight Biologics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GSGTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GenSight Biologics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GSGTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 2,800.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

GSGTF opened at $8.30 on Friday. GenSight Biologics has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.57.

GenSight Biologics Company Profile

GenSight Biologics SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for mitochondrial and neurodegenerative diseases of the eye and central nervous system. The company develops its products through gene therapy-based mitochondrial target sequence and optogenetics technology platforms.

