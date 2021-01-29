Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $480.81 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to post sales of $480.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $476.68 million and the highest estimate coming in at $495.60 million. Gentex posted sales of $443.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Gentex will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gentex.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GNTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Gentex from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.19.

In other news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $55,984.50. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $32,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,735 shares of company stock valued at $376,335 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Gentex by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 40,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,608 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Gentex by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 207,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decatur Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,930,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNTX stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.05. 2,710,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.86. Gentex has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $37.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

