Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to announce $0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.70. Gentherm also reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.42. Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $259.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

THRM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research lowered Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Gentherm from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $63.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Gentherm has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $71.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 58.23 and a beta of 1.50.

In other news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 4,996 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $252,248.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,202.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Gentherm by 2.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Gentherm by 401.3% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 79,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 63,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gentherm by 41.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 246,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,584,000 after purchasing an additional 71,878 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Gentherm in the second quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Gentherm by 3.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,985,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

