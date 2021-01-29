Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC.TO) (TSE:MIC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.07

Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC.TO) (TSE:MIC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.07 and traded as high as $43.66. Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC.TO) shares last traded at $43.51, with a volume of 157,812 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MIC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC.TO) from C$36.00 to C$43.50 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC.TO) from C$38.00 to C$43.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$40.00 to C$43.50 in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$43.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Get Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC.TO) alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.07. The company has a market cap of C$3.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC.TO) (TSE:MIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$173.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$173.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genworth MI Canada Inc. will post 4.8000002 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert John Piroli sold 691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.61, for a total value of C$30,134.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,565.74.

About Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC.TO) (TSE:MIC)

Genworth MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.