Genworth MI Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMICF) Short Interest Update

Genworth MI Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMICF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a drop of 83.6% from the December 31st total of 170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 139.0 days.

Shares of GMICF remained flat at $$33.98 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.01 and a 200-day moving average of $29.95. Genworth MI Canada has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $45.17.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Genworth MI Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Genworth MI Canada from $36.00 to $43.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Genworth MI Canada to $43.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Genworth MI Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

About Genworth MI Canada

Genworth MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

