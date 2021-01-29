GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Shares Gap Down to $5.95

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.95, but opened at $5.37. GeoVax Labs shares last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 5,535 shares changing hands.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on GeoVax Labs in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.26.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter. GeoVax Labs had a negative return on equity of 320.30% and a negative net margin of 120.26%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GeoVax Labs stock. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.73% of GeoVax Labs at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GeoVax Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOVX)

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform in the United States and internationally. It is developing various preventive vaccines against coronavirus (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for chronic Hepatitis B infections and cancers.

