GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target Increased to C$40.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$32.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

