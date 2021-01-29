Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to post earnings per share of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Glacier Bancorp posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GBCI shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Glacier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Glacier Bancorp stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,019. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $51.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.35. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

